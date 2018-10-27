WWE News: Superstars on Significance of Evolution, Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in WWE 2K19 Finals, and Superstars Have Impromptu Dance-Off

– WWE released another video featuring the top women Superstars hyping tomorrow’s Evolution event, including Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Mandy Rose. You can check out that video in the player below.

– Asuka faces Becky Lynch in the WWE 2K19 finals for UpUpDownDown. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Superstars had an impromptu dance-off earlier today. You can check out the video WWE PR shared earlier today on Twitter below.