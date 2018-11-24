wrestling / News
WWE Superstars Hype Tonight’s Starrcade Event
– WWE Superstars have posted tweets hyping today’s WWE Starrcade event that’s being held in Cincinatti, Ohio. You can check out tweets from Dolph Ziggler, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and more hyping the event below.
The card is being held at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati. The WWE Network will air a one-hour special featuring footage from the event later on Sunday, November 25. Here is the lineup for today’s event:
* Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
* United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. The New Day
* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe
* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
* The Miz vs. Rusev (w/ Lana)
* Special Concert w/ Elias and Ric Flair
* Plus Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dolph Ziggler and more
In honor of #TheDream and #Starrcade pic.twitter.com/glaZ5bnJEW
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) November 23, 2018
#Starrcade Saturday, Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/XS2ocdbxUp
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) November 23, 2018
Round 2 #Starrcade @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/yt8KURQh2S
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 24, 2018
#Starrcade pic.twitter.com/NmK6NUeYVS
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 24, 2018
#Starrcade TONIGHT #Cincinnati #enforcer 🐴🐴🐴🐴 pic.twitter.com/NRZh5NEIkt
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) November 24, 2018
Seething to make this town like its 1983 #WWEStarrcade pic.twitter.com/5FBEDJE0Sw
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 24, 2018
I Am On My Way To #Starrcade! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/QrGNJ1Eky5
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 24, 2018