WWE Superstars Hype Tonight’s Starrcade Event

– WWE Superstars have posted tweets hyping today’s WWE Starrcade event that’s being held in Cincinatti, Ohio. You can check out tweets from Dolph Ziggler, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and more hyping the event below.

The card is being held at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati. The WWE Network will air a one-hour special featuring footage from the event later on Sunday, November 25. Here is the lineup for today’s event:

* Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

* United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. The New Day

* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

* The Miz vs. Rusev (w/ Lana)

* Special Concert w/ Elias and Ric Flair

* Plus Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dolph Ziggler and more