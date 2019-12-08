WWE News: Superstars Attend NFL Games, Rhea Ripley Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Full NXT TakeOver Match Video

– WWE Superstars attended some NFL games today. Titus O’Neil, Natalya, and Mojo Rawley were at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianopolis Colts game in Tampa, Florida today. They were there to promote WrestleMania 36, which will be held at the Raymond James Stadium on April 5 of next year.

Also, Big Show and Mandy Rose attended the New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins game today at MetLife Stadium to celebrate Kid’s Day. You can check out some clips and photos of the Superstars at the games below.

Video: WWE’s @TitusONeilWWE talks about Wrestlemania XXXVI coming to Raymond James Stadium in April and why he’s proud to call Tampa home. pic.twitter.com/M8hDXiSgyJ — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 8, 2019

– Rhea Ripley artwork was featured on this week’s episode of Canvas 2 Canvas. You can check out some footage below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. You can watch the full match video below.