WWE News: Superstars Attend NFL Games, Rhea Ripley Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Full NXT TakeOver Match Video
– WWE Superstars attended some NFL games today. Titus O’Neil, Natalya, and Mojo Rawley were at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianopolis Colts game in Tampa, Florida today. They were there to promote WrestleMania 36, which will be held at the Raymond James Stadium on April 5 of next year.
Also, Big Show and Mandy Rose attended the New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins game today at MetLife Stadium to celebrate Kid’s Day. You can check out some clips and photos of the Superstars at the games below.
Awesome afternoon at the @Buccaneers game with @TitusONeilWWE @MojoRawleyWWE … talking all roads that lead to #WrestleMania36! pic.twitter.com/0agknxtzz5
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 8, 2019
Thank you @brianfordjr and the @Buccaneers for the Hospitality today with our @WWE Family @NatbyNature and @MojoRawleyWWE to promote @WrestleMania 36 coming to @RJStadium April 5, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ZInYehEkVS
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 8, 2019
Video: WWE’s @TitusONeilWWE talks about Wrestlemania XXXVI coming to Raymond James Stadium in April and why he’s proud to call Tampa home. pic.twitter.com/M8hDXiSgyJ
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 8, 2019
.@TitusONeilWWE has a message for the Krewe!#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/IQm0beSoBZ
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 8, 2019
.@WWETheBigShow + @WWE_MandyRose in the house. @WWE | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/oZwjRdID8Z
— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 8, 2019
– Rhea Ripley artwork was featured on this week’s episode of Canvas 2 Canvas. You can check out some footage below.
– WWE released a full match video featuring Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. You can watch the full match video below.
