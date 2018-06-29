wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Superstars Meet Japan Business Partners, The Rock Set For TV Appearance, Roderick Strong On NXT’s Show In Orlando
June 29, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE hosted a Business Partner Summit in Tokyo before the live event at Sumo Hall. WWE shared a video of The Miz, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay meeting with business partners.
.@mikethemiz & the #IIconics kick off #WWETokyo by thanking our business partners! @BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE pic.twitter.com/RFTsiFHzIK
— WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2018
– The Rock will appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan on July 10 to promote his new film Skyscraper.
– Roderick Strong wrote the following about NXT’s event in Orlando tonight.
Da fellas will be in the house tonight #NXTOrlando… Will you be? #ShockTheSystem #OurERA #UndisputedERA pic.twitter.com/jhITZjPYCz
— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) June 29, 2018