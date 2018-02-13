 

WWE News: Other Superstars React to Ivory’s Hall of Fame Induction, New Galentines Day Photo Gallery, and Story on Billie Kaye Receiving Her First Action Figure in Australia

February 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, former WWE Superstar and women’s champion Ivory is set to receive a WWE Hall of Fame induction later this year. A number of other WWE Superstars have commented on the news, and you can check out their tweets below.

– WWE released a new photo gallery on Instagram showcasing “Galentines Day” and female friends from throughout WWE history. You can check out that photo gallery below.

The Daily Telegraph in Australia published a story on WWE Superstar Billie Kaye receiving her first action figure for the promotion from Mattel.

