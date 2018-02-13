wrestling / News
WWE News: Other Superstars React to Ivory’s Hall of Fame Induction, New Galentines Day Photo Gallery, and Story on Billie Kaye Receiving Her First Action Figure in Australia
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar and women’s champion Ivory is set to receive a WWE Hall of Fame induction later this year. A number of other WWE Superstars have commented on the news, and you can check out their tweets below.
So happy to hear about my first “sidekick’s” induction into the @WWE HOF. Ivory was so much fun to work with and it was an honor and pleasure to team-up with her. A true trailblazer for Women’s wrestling. Love ya Lisa! pic.twitter.com/qW5KYvI78T
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) February 12, 2018
Boundary-breaking and a trailblazer…. Congratulations Ivory! 👏🏻 #WWEHOF thank you for being an inspiration! https://t.co/m2GhfVCVSn
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 12, 2018
Congratulations to Ivory, an inspiring, bad-ass, boundary-breaking, talented trail blazer!! Long over due! #WWEHOF https://t.co/maQZWS1tq0
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) February 12, 2018
Congrats to my girl!!! Ivory and I used to host the show “WWE Experience” in NYC together for years. Great times! (Except for the fact she always brought her annoying damn cat) https://t.co/ojRrDvuEoJ
— Todd Grisham (@GrishamMMA) February 12, 2018
– WWE released a new photo gallery on Instagram showcasing “Galentines Day” and female friends from throughout WWE history. You can check out that photo gallery below.
– The Daily Telegraph in Australia published a story on WWE Superstar Billie Kaye receiving her first action figure for the promotion from Mattel.