WWE News: WWE Superstars React To WWE Evolution Announcement, Stephanie McMahon On What WWE Evolution Means, Kurt Angle Commends Triple H and Stephanie

A huge milestone in the #evolution of women’s wrestling.Every bit of hard work and dedication has been worth it.We’ve come so far and I’m so proud of everyone that’s contributed to getting us here. Now to main event it with a new straight fire champion would be something special. — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 24, 2018

This is certainly a #Ravishing #LanaDay ! Every little girl should know that they can do ANYTHING they want. This is our #WWEEvolution. We do this for all of you @WWE Universe ! — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 24, 2018

What an incredible honor to announce that @WWE will hold its first-ever ALL Women PPV #WWEEvolution on October 28th. This is because of ALL of you, @WWEUniverse. #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/OlarigTv6m — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 24, 2018

I’ve stood in that ring @StephMcMahon talked about. I felt the bond @TripleH spoke about. I’m ready to make history with the strongest women I know.

Let’s do this, ladies. #Evolution — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2018

When ya find out about the FIRST ever ALL women’s PPV event from your airplane because of weather delays! 👏🙌 it gives me chills to think that there are so many little girls sitting at… https://t.co/1pTvDKFnfy — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 24, 2018

So incredibly proud to be apart of @wwe women’s division as we are continuing to make history every day! Wish I was there tonight but we can’t control the weather! 🤷‍♀️ Just landed and saw the incredible news as the first-ever ALL-WOMEN’s pay-per-view event! #WWEEvolution — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) July 24, 2018

I’m so incredibly proud to be apart of the @WWE women’s division & everything it stands for. Get ready because #Evolution is going to be #IIconic ❤️🙏💪 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) July 24, 2018

Feeling so excited & proud to stand along side these strong, brave women to hear the IICONIC announcement tonight 🙏 can’t believe I get to be a part of this. What a time to be a female…. and in sports entertainment! #Evolution ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iokPfOLlMY — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) July 24, 2018

The women of the @WWE deserve this moment. Congratulations to the ladies past & present. #Evolution — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) July 24, 2018

A lot of #GoodSisters on #Raw n #SmackDown that deserve that spotlight..#GoodSistersEvolution — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) July 24, 2018

