WWE News: WWE Superstars Take Part in Read Across America Day, Fan Poll on the Dusty Rhodes Classic, and New Collections Set for Next Week

– NOLA.com published an article on WWE Superstars taking part in the Red Cross Read Across America Day Reading Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana. Superstars who took part in the event include Kofi Kingston, Big Show, and NXT talents Brennan Williams and Jessica Elaban.

– WWE.com is currently running a fan poll asking the WWE Universe who they think will win this year’s edition of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Authors of Pain currently leads the poll at 30 percent. SAnitY came in second with 27 percent. TM61 came in third with 14 percent.

– The WWE Network will be adding new collections in April for Andre the Giant, Finn Balor, and WrestleMania.