WWE Superstars Respond To Keith Olbermann Over Braun Strowman On MLB

September 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE Braun Strowman Extreme Rules

– Former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann wasn’t thrilled seeing his beloved baseball get in bed with WWE by having Braun Strowman in the broadcast booth during Fox’ coverage of the Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals.

Not surprisingly, Olbermann was taken to task by Strowman and other WWE superstars, past and present.

