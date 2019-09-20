– Former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann wasn’t thrilled seeing his beloved baseball get in bed with WWE by having Braun Strowman in the broadcast booth during Fox’ coverage of the Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals.

You guys are kidding, right? pic.twitter.com/RfdsQbjk3o — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 19, 2019

Not surprisingly, Olbermann was taken to task by Strowman and other WWE superstars, past and present.

Yea I know right it’s unreal how good I looked on the show today!!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 20, 2019

Pin Keith down next on your "place I've pooped app" — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) September 20, 2019

Awe you mad cause people care about me and want to see me on tv. Don’t make me come show you how to forecast the weather old man!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 20, 2019

I would love to bash @KeithOlbermann but it would be a waste of time. I will cast judgement on who he works for if no apology comes soon. The WWE doesn’t deserve his contempt. If WWE fans boycotted his network management would slap his hand.Wake up Keith! @WWE @BustedOpenRadio — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) September 20, 2019