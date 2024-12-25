wrestling / News
WWE Superstars Share Holiday Greetings
December 25, 2024 | Posted by
– A number of WWE talents are sharing their holiday cheer across social media, which you can view below:
Happy Holidays..from our family to yours
The Judgment Day 🖤🖕🤍@DomMysterio35 @RaquelWWE @Litocolon279 @jd_mcdonagh @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/7FZDN92qtj
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 25, 2024
Merry Christmas Everyone! pic.twitter.com/5yvx8NkYo1
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 25, 2024
Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!!! pic.twitter.com/6tlFWTOEy9
— The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) December 25, 2024