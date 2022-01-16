wrestling / News

WWE Superstars Sheamus & Bayley Attend Dallas Cowboys Game at AT&T Stadium

January 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstars Bayley and Sheamus were in attendance as today’s Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. They were there to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held at the venue later this year.

You can check out some photos of the group at the posted on Twitter below.

