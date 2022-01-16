wrestling / News
WWE Superstars Sheamus & Bayley Attend Dallas Cowboys Game at AT&T Stadium
January 16, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstars Bayley and Sheamus were in attendance as today’s Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. They were there to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held at the venue later this year.
You can check out some photos of the group at the posted on Twitter below.
Superstars @itsBayleyWWE and @WWESheamus are pumped to be at the @dallascowboys playoff game at @ATTStadium, home of this year’s @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/3ZWsDoZi3V
— WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2022
The Big Game before the biggest show of the year. @dallascowboys #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ep1Qh8k6qD
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 16, 2022
