wrestling / News

WWE Superstars Take Part In Photo Shoot To Celebrate Pride Month

June 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Canyon Ceman Kevin Dunn Image Credit: WWE

WWE superstars took part in a recent photoshoot to celebrate Pride month, including Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair and more. Photos of Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks and others at the LA Pride Parade were also posted online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading