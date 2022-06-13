wrestling / News
WWE Superstars Take Part In Photo Shoot To Celebrate Pride Month
WWE superstars took part in a recent photoshoot to celebrate Pride month, including Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair and more. Photos of Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks and others at the LA Pride Parade were also posted online.
WWE Superstar @SonyaDevilleWWE was all smiles at the LA Pride Parade. #LAPride2022 pic.twitter.com/8hGDB21W7g
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2022
#HappyPrideMonth #HappyPride #Pride #Pride2022
Photographer: Eva Woolridge
Creative Technologist: Hugh Elliott pic.twitter.com/xn5gUioH53
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) June 12, 2022
Spread love. Be love. #HappyPrideMonth #HappyPride #Pride #Pride2022
Photographer: Eva Woolridge
Creative Technologist: Hugh Elliott @hughqelliott pic.twitter.com/hHHLk4sNR5
