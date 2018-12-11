Quantcast

 

WWE News: WWE Superstars Take on Viral Try Not to Laugh Challenge, New TLC Promo, 5 Things You Need to Know Before Smackdown Video

December 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWE stars Apollo Crews, Big E, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Elias, The Usos, Kalisto, Kofi, & Sasha Banks stopped by FBE for the latest episode of their hit series “React” where they were shown a collection of funny clips and tasked with not laughing.

– Here are 5 things you need to know before tonight’s Smackdown…

– Here is a new promo for Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in the TLC Triple Threat at Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV…

WWE, WWE Smackdown, WWE TLC, Larry Csonka

