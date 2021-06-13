wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Surprise NXT Returns, UpUpDownDown Reacts to Rainbow Six Extraction Trailer
June 13, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released the latest WWE top 10, looking at surprise returns to NXT. You can see the video below:
– The latest UpUpDownDown video features the DaParty team reacting to the new Rainbow Six Extraction trailer:
More Trending Stories
- Mickie James on Not Feeling Respected in WWE, How First Trash Bag Incident Broke Her Heart
- Mark Henry On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His Decision To Leave WWE, Biggest Areas AEW Can Improve In
- Todd Pettengill Once Asked Vince McMahon For ‘Courtesy Flush’ While At WWE Audition
- TNA Alumna Traci Brooks Having Implants Removed, Explains Why In Statement