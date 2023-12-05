– PWInsider reports that WWE is gauging fan interest about potentially running WWE and UFC events on the same weekend. This is being done through a fan survey that was issued via mailing list earlier today.

The survey reportedly asked fans how interested they are in today’s WWE product, how often they attend live events, and if they were aware that TKO Group Holdings is now the owner of both WWE and UFC, along with the factors that would help them determine in attending shows for the wrestling and MMA promotions on the same weekend. Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE completed earlier this year, leading to the merger of WWE and UFC into TKO Group Holdings.