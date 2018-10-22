Quantcast

 

WWE News: WWE Surveys Fans On New WWE Network Tier With Saturday Night’s Main Event, Usos Send Warning To Smackdown, Five Things You Need To Know Before RAW

October 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As we previously reported, WWE taped last night’s live event in Boston, possibly for the proposed tiered plans on the WWE Network that have been in the planning stages since 2016.

Wrestling Inc reports that WWE has a new survey asking fans about a possible premium tier. It reads: “WWE is considering a new premium tier for WWE Network, offering more content, features and perks. This tier would be available for $15 per month.

It would include the following:
* Exclusive streaming content, like a live monthly Saturday Night’s Main Event, special live events and current/archived ICW and Progress shows.
* free shipping on WWE Shop merchandise
* WWE rewards program with points earned for money spent on the premium subscription or WWE Shop
* early access to live event tickets
* automatic entries into WWE sweepstakes
* the ability to steam and download WWE content on four devices instead of two at the same time.

The survey also had questions about viewing habits, other promotions like NJPW and ROH on the Network and more possible benefits.

– The Usos sent the following warning to the Smackdown Live roster:

– Here is a preview of this week’s RAW, with five things you need to know before it airs.

