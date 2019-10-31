WWE Survivor Series 2019 Will be Smackdown vs. Raw vs. NXT, War Games Match Rumored for Event

– During a video promo that aired during today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2019 event, it was announced that Survivor Series 2019 will feature Smackdown vs. Raw vs. NXT. Previously, Survivor Series featured Smackdown vs. Raw matchups during the latest brand split. This is the first time it will feature all three WWE brands. You can check out that promo clip for this year’s event below.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that there’s been talk backstage or “rumblings” of a War Games match for the upcoming event. However, the report notes that it hasn’t been confirmed, so take the news with a grain of salt.

Also, NXT TakeOver is scheduled for Survivor Series weekend in Chicago. This year’s TakeOver is scheduled to feature the first-ever women’s War Games match.

WWE Survivor Series 2019 is scheduled for Sunday, November 24. The event will be held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.