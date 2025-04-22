wrestling / News
WWE Survivor Series 2025 Date & Location Announced
April 21, 2025 | Posted by
This year’s WWE Survivor Series has an official date and location. WWE announced on Monday that the 2025 show will take place on November 29 in San Diego at Petco Park.
The announcement confirms reports from March that the show would take place in San Diego.
