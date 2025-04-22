wrestling / News

WWE Survivor Series 2025 Date & Location Announced

April 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series 2025 Image Credit: WWE

This year’s WWE Survivor Series has an official date and location. WWE announced on Monday that the 2025 show will take place on November 29 in San Diego at Petco Park.

The announcement confirms reports from March that the show would take place in San Diego.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading