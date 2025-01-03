WWE Survivor Series Has Huge Increase In Late Traditional PPV Buys

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Survivor Series had a huge increase in traditional PPV buys in the time since the event aired back in November. The number went from 15,300 just two weeks ago to 20,800. Most of the buys were rural, as is the case with the format these days. However, the number makes it the second biggest of the year, ahead of Bad Blood, Summerslam and Royal Rumble. It’s only behind Wrestlemania.

Rural buys went from 69.7% to 77.5%. Major market buys went down from 17.7% to 13.7% to 10.2% because of the total, as most people watch on Peacock. There were very few late buys except in rural markets.