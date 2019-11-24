wrestling / News
WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show Posted Online (Video)
November 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Fans can watch the kickoff show of WWE Survivor Series in the video below.
Get all of the late-breaking news from a panel of experts, rivalry analysis and exciting kickoff matches before all of the action at Survivor Series 2019!
Scheduled for the kickoff show is Shawn Michaels announcing Team NXT, an NXT Cruiserweight Title triple threat match pitting Lio Rush against Kalisto and Akira Tozawa, the tag team triple threat between New Day, Undisputed Era, and Viking Raiders, and reportedly a battle royal.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Hurt Vince McMahon Was When Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, If They Hoped He’d Return in 1995
- Jim Ross On Why Bill Watts Was Upset About Shawn Michaels Getting Beat Up Outside a Bar in Syracuse in 1995
- Triple H Says Director of NXT TakeOver: WarGames Didn’t Know Who Britt Baker Was, That He’d Never Want To Get A Talent Heat With Their Employer
- Awesome Kong On Coming Up with Kharma Gimmick, Her WWE Run Being Cut Short, Dealing with Postpartum Depression