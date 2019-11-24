WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show Posted Online (Video)

– Fans can watch the kickoff show of WWE Survivor Series in the video below.

Get all of the late-breaking news from a panel of experts, rivalry analysis and exciting kickoff matches before all of the action at Survivor Series 2019!

Scheduled for the kickoff show is Shawn Michaels announcing Team NXT, an NXT Cruiserweight Title triple threat match pitting Lio Rush against Kalisto and Akira Tozawa, the tag team triple threat between New Day, Undisputed Era, and Viking Raiders, and reportedly a battle royal.