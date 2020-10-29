wrestling / News
WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show Will be Two Hours This Year
– Per WWE.com, this year’s Survivor Series 2020 event will have a two-hour Kickoff Show. The Kickoff Show for this year’s pay-per-preview will start at 5:00 pm EST. This will be followed by the main card at 7:00 pm EST.
The Kickoff Show will stream live on WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. WWE Survivor Series is scheduled for November 22. It will air on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Here’s the current lineup:
* Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, & Lana) vs. Team Smackdown (5 TBD)
* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, & 2 TBD) vs. Team Smackdown (5 TBD)
* Champion vs. Champion: Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns
* Champion vs. Champion: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
* Champion vs. Champion: The New Day vs. The Street Profits
* Champion vs. Champion: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
