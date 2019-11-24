wrestling / News

Tag Team Triple Threat Match Moved To WWE Survivor Series Kickoff, Battle Royal Planned

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

PWInsider reports the tag team triple threat match between Undisputed Era, Viking Raiders, and New Day has been moved to the WWE Survivor Series kickoff show.

The site also reports a battle royal will likely be the third match added to the kickoff show. As previously reported, an NXT Title bout between Lio Rush, Kalisto, and Akira Tozawa has also been added to the kickoff show.

