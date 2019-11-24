wrestling / News

WWE News: Survivor Series Preview, Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Signs With College, Day Of

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Survivor Series

– WWE Now previews Survivor Series with comments from Daniel Bryan, Mustafa Ali, and Bayley.

– Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya Lesnar will be headed to Arizona State University. She is ranked sixth in the country in the shot-put.

– WWE posted a new clip from Day Of with The Revival and The OC waiting on the WWE Draft.

