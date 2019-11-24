wrestling / News
WWE News: Survivor Series Preview, Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Signs With College, Day Of
November 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Now previews Survivor Series with comments from Daniel Bryan, Mustafa Ali, and Bayley.
– Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya Lesnar will be headed to Arizona State University. She is ranked sixth in the country in the shot-put.
Mya Lesnar is a Minnesota state champion, the sixth-best shot-putter in the country and a future Sun Devil!
Welcome to the #SunDevilFamily!#ForksUp😈 pic.twitter.com/OAH7NySPF6
— Sun Devil TFXC (@SunDevilTFXC) November 22, 2019
– WWE posted a new clip from Day Of with The Revival and The OC waiting on the WWE Draft.
It's all about the luck of the draw. #WWEDraft #WWEDayOf pic.twitter.com/rRkMa5GGSx
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 24, 2019
