WWE News: Behind The Scenes Of WarGames, WWE Survivor Series Kickoff, More
November 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted a new video taking fans behind the scenes of the women’s WarGames bout from NXT TakeOver: WarGames III.
– PWInsider reports there will be two matches on the WWE Survivor Series kickoff show. As previously reported, Lio Rush will defend the NXT Cruiserweight Title in a triple threat bout.
– Bianca Belair on how much being on Team NXT at Survivor Series means to her.
Y’all don’t even realize what this means to me; being on the @WWENXT #SurvivorSeries team.
3.5 years ago walking into the @WWEPC knowing absolutely nothing changed my life & I have given EVERY piece of myself!
Everything I am getting I deserve & I will ride for my TEAM #WEARENXT pic.twitter.com/osiGZApizR
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) November 24, 2019
