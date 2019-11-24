wrestling / News

WWE News: Behind The Scenes Of WarGames, WWE Survivor Series Kickoff, More

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Bianca Belair WWE NXT 12-26-18

– WWE posted a new video taking fans behind the scenes of the women’s WarGames bout from NXT TakeOver: WarGames III.

PWInsider reports there will be two matches on the WWE Survivor Series kickoff show. As previously reported, Lio Rush will defend the NXT Cruiserweight Title in a triple threat bout.

– Bianca Belair on how much being on Team NXT at Survivor Series means to her.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Survivor Series, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading