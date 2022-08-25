wrestling / News

WWE News: Survivor Series Pre-Sale Sells Out, Batista Shaves For Dune: Part II Role

August 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

The Survivor Series pre-sale began today, and tickets are already gone. PWInsider reports that tickets were gone for the pre-sale almost immediately. The official on-sale date is Friday and is expected to sell out.

– Batista is returning to reprise his role in Dune: Part 2 as Beast Rabban Harkonnen, and he shared pics of himself changing up his look for production. You can see the post below, captioned:

“If ‘the spice must flow’ than the beard must go. #Dune #HouseHarkonnen #BeastRabban #DreamChaser”

