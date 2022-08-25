WWE News: Survivor Series Pre-Sale Sells Out, Batista Shaves For Dune: Part II Role

The Survivor Series pre-sale began today, and tickets are already gone. PWInsider reports that tickets were gone for the pre-sale almost immediately. The official on-sale date is Friday and is expected to sell out.

– Batista is returning to reprise his role in Dune: Part 2 as Beast Rabban Harkonnen, and he shared pics of himself changing up his look for production. You can see the post below, captioned: