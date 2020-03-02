wrestling / News
WWE Survivor Series Reportedly Scheduled For Dallas
March 2, 2020 | Posted by
– According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE Survivor Series 2020 will be held on November 22 in Dallas, Texas. A venue was not confirmed in the report.
Location news: Survivor Series 2020 will be held November 22 in Dallas, Texas.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 2, 2020
As reported earlier today, WWE Money in the Bank will be held on May 10 in Baltimore, MD. WWE’s next pay-per-view event is this Sunday when the annual Elimination Chamber takes place.
