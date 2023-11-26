WWE Survivor Series Spoilers: Match Times, Planned Spot For Wargames, Who Is Not At The Show

– Fightful Select reports that these are the planned match times for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: Wargames.

* Women’s WarGames Match: 35 Minutes.

* Intercontinental Title Match: 15 minutes.

* Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar: 12 minutes

* Women’s WWE Championship Match: 12 minutes.

* Men’s WarGames Match: 45 minutes.

– Shinsuke Nakamura was not scheduled to be flown in for tonight’s show. Likewise, WWE sources are “adamant” that they have heard nothing about CM Punk.

– A spot has been discussed to tease Randy Orton getting taken out of his match. However, he is at the PPV and going through the match earlier today. He’s expected to wrestle.