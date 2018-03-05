Various News: WWE Survivor Series Travel Packages On Sale Now, New Ride Along Tonight, Latest Eva Marie Vlog

– Travel packages for WWE Survivor Series are on sale now. Ronda Rousey is advertised in the promotional material along with AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Jason Jordan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka and Braun Strowman.

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of WWE Ride Along, which airs on the WWE Network after RAW: “On the eve of the Royal Rumble, The Miz and his Miztourage bring the Magical Miztery Tour on the road, while The Revival travels old school.”

– Eva Marie has posted a new vlog online, which you can see below.