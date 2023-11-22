WWE Survivor Series Updated Betting Odds Released

– BetOnline has revealed some updated betting odds for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series, now that the lineup and the WarGames participants have been fully revealed. Currently, Cody Rhodes’ team is the favorite to win the Men’s WarGames match at -500 odds, with Randy Orton joining the team as the fifth man.

Meanwhile, Damage CTRL are favored to win their WarGames match at -180. Bianca Belair’s team, featuring Becky Lynch, is the betting underdog at +130. You can check out the current betting odds below:

Men’s War Games Match Winner

C. Rhodes, J.Uso, S. Zayn, S. Rollins and R. Orton -500 (1/5)

The Judgment Day & Drew McIntyre +300 (3/1)

Women’s WarGames Match Winner

Damage CRTL -180 (5/9)

B. Belair, C. Flair, B. Lynch & Shotzi +130 (13/10)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Rhea Ripley (c) -3000 (1/30)

Zoey Stark +800 (8/1)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner

Gunther (c) -5000 (1/50)

The Miz +1000 (10/1)

Singles Match Winner

Santos Escobar -1000 (1/10)

Carlito +500 (5/1)

WWE Survivor Series, featuring WarGames, is scheduled for Saturday, November 25 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.