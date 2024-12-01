– During the post-show press conference for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced a new record for the show. This year’s edition of Survivor Series is the highest grossing Canadian arena event in WWE history.

Triple H also announced a live attendance of 17,828 people in the building, and the show was said to have been a sellout. Additionally, Triple H noted this is the 63rd sellout for WWE for the year.

WWE will return to the Canadian market with another premium live event on March 1, 2025 with Elimination Chamber. The event is being held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will not only be the last WWE premium live event before WrestleMania 41, it will also be John Cena’s final event in the Canadian market before he retires later next year.