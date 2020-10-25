WWE SVP of IP Discusses Protecting the Company From Threats of Piracy & Counterfeit Products

– The Sports Business Journal recently profiled WWE Assistant General Counsel & SVP of Intellectual Property Lauren Dienes-Middlen, after she made the publication’s 2020 Class of Game Changers: Women in Sports Business list. The article noted that WWE currently has 8,000 active trademark registrations and applications worldwide. Dienes-Middlen also stated the two biggest threats WWE generally faces to the company’s IP are counterfeit products and piracy of the company’s broadcasts. Below are some highlights.

Dienes-Middlen on protecting WWE’s IP from piracy and counterfeit products: “We devote a lot of time and energy and financial resources to protect our IP. So that third-party fans are not getting product that they believe to be coming from us that’s in fact actually counterfeit product that would not meet the standards that are set by whatever country, not just the United States.”

On her current job with WWE: “I’ve always wondered how high I could go, and I will tell you from the beginning of my career I wouldn’t know if I could have predicted the role I’m in now, but I relish the role I’m in now.”