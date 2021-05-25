WWE SVP of Production Gone in Latest Staff Layoff

– PWInsider has a report on another major WWE executive who is now gone from the company as the result of today’s staff layoffs. Per the report, Senior Vice President of Production for the company, Brian Pellegatto, is among the executive staff who were let go today.

Pellegatto had worked for WWE for nearly nine years. He previously worked at ESPN as a Senior Digital Producer. He later worked his way up to become WWE’s VP of Digital and Social Media back in July 2015. He was promoted to the position of SVP of Production back in March 2019.