WWE News: Synopses For Next Two Total Bellas Episodes, Nikki Bella Sponsoring Hello Fresh
– E! has releases the synopses for the next two weeks of Total Bellas. The loglines for the episodes read as follows, per PWINsider:
January 21st: “With Artem back on Dancing With The Stars, Nicole starts to crack under the pressure of raising Matteo on her own. Nicole and Brie break the news to Kathy about their move to Napa. Brie pushes Nicole and JJ to put an end to their family feud.”
January 28th: “The Bellas head to Napa to see their newly purchased homes. Nicole struggles to tell Artem about her postpartum depression. Brie gets pushy with the rest of the Bella family. JJ, Brie tries to bring some Brie-mode back into Nicole’s life.”
– The site also notes that Nikki Bella is currently doing online sponsorship for the meal service Hello Fresh.
