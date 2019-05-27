wrestling / News
WWE News: Synopsis For This Week’s NXT UK, Four Things to Know Before RAW
– WWE has a synopsis released for this week’s episode of NXT UK. As noted that week, Toni Storm will face Nina Samuels and Kassius Ohno will battle Jack Gallagher. The synopsis also teases Pete Dunne bringing in some help to deal with WALTER and his new allies in Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel:
“Pete Dunne enlists some old allies to help combat WALTER and his acquaintances. Nina Samuels challenges Toni Storm.”
– Here is this week’s WWE Now preview for Raw, with Cathy Kelley looking at four things to know before the show:
