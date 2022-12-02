wrestling / News
WWE News: Synopsis For Tonight’s Young Rock Rhea Ripley Works Out With Sheamus, RingFit Challenge on UpUpDownDown
December 2, 2022 | Posted by
– Young Rock airs tonight on NBC, and the synopsis for the episode is online. You can see the logline for the episode below:
“Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
– Rhea Ripley was the guest on the latest episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts:
– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Liv Morgan and Braun Strowman doing a RingFit Adventure challenge:
More Trending Stories
- Colt Cabana Says Sting Didn’t Remember Him When He Signed With AEW
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
- Bruce Prichard On If Tito Santana Was Considered For World Title Run, Hulk Hogan’s Hesitation To Return in 1992
- Dakota Kai Reveals Her Talks With Promotions Outside WWE Following Her Release