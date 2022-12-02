WWE News: Synopsis For Tonight’s Young Rock Rhea Ripley Works Out With Sheamus, RingFit Challenge on UpUpDownDown

– Young Rock airs tonight on NBC, and the synopsis for the episode is online. You can see the logline for the episode below:

“Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”

– Rhea Ripley was the guest on the latest episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts:

– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Liv Morgan and Braun Strowman doing a RingFit Adventure challenge: