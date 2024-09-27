wrestling / News
WWE Tag Team Title Ladder Match Announced For Next Week’s Smackdown
September 27, 2024
The WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the line in a triple threat ladder match on next week’s Smackdown. Nick Aldis appeared in a new video posted by WWE on Friday in which he announced that Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa will defend the titles against The Street Profits and DIY on next week’s show.
The episode is the final show before WWE Bad Blood on October 5th.
