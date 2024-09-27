wrestling / News

WWE Tag Team Title Ladder Match Announced For Next Week’s Smackdown

September 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 8-2-24 The Bloodline Image Credit: WWE

The WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the line in a triple threat ladder match on next week’s Smackdown. Nick Aldis appeared in a new video posted by WWE on Friday in which he announced that Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa will defend the titles against The Street Profits and DIY on next week’s show.

The episode is the final show before WWE Bad Blood on October 5th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading