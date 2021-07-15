wrestling / News
WWE Announces Tag Team Title Match & More For Next Week’s NXT UK
July 15, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has set a Tag Team Championship match and a segment for next week’s NXT UK. The company announced on Thursday’s show that Pretty Deadly will defend their titles against Subculture on next Thursday’s show, while Joseph Conners and Jinny will be guests on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions.
NXT UK airs next Tuesday on Peacock. The full current lineup is:
* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Subculture
* Supernova Sessions With Guests Joseph Conners and Jinny
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/jPbcWN74Sj
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) July 15, 2021
