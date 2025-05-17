wrestling / News

WWE Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

May 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 5-23-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Tag Team Championship match and Money in the Bank qualifiers for next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the announced lineup below for next week’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits vs. Fraxiom
* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Zelina Vega vs. Giulia
* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

