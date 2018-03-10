WWE Accidentally Leaks New Match for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans (SPOILERS)

– It appears that WWE might have prematurely announced an “Unsanctioned Match” for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event. Twitter user Rovert posted a screenshot of a Facebook posting by WWE announcing the lineup for the card. A screenshot was taken of the posting before WWE later deleted it.

The posting of the listing included Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa in an Unsanctioned Match. You can check out the screenshot of the listing that was posted on Twitter below.

The upcoming TakeOver event is set for April 7 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network during WrestleMania Weekend.