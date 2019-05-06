wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Taking Part In NBC and FOX Upfronts, NXT Takeover Location To Be Announced Today

May 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– NBC Universal will have their Upfronts presentation on May 13 at 10:30 AM at the Radio City Music Hall. WWE will be involved in the presentation. FOX will have upfronts later that same day at 4 PM and WWE will be involved in that as well.

– WWE will make an announcement of of the NXT Takeover on June 1 later today.

