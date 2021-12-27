WWE Reportedly Informs Talent That Weekly COVID-19 Testing Is No Longer Required

As previously noted, several top WWE stars have been pulled from recent shows, with reports suggesting that it was due to either a positive COVID-19 test or being exposed to someone who had it. Fightful Select has an update on a significant change to WWE’s testing policy.

According to Fightful, Performance Center talent was informed this past weekend that the company is no longer requiring the twice-weekly COVID testing that had been mandatory.

Fightful also notes that WWE main roster talent also received an email noting that weekly testing isn’t required moving forward. However, there are no details on whether a vaccination qualifier was included in the company’s decision.

Additionally, the report states that the ruling “didn’t sit well” with several within WWE considering that the company is currently short-handed after the recent impact on its talent roster.