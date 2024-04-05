WWE Talent, Crew Reportedly Looking Forward To WrestleMania Without Vince McMahon

This year’s WrestleMania is the first without Vince McMahon, and a new report says many in the company are excited about that. Fightful Select has a new article looking at the reaction of those within the company toward this year’s McMahon-less PPV. While McMahon had not been seen in the early months of 2023, he did show up at WrestleMania 39 and Fightful notes that they’ve heard of one match he outright changed the result of from last year’s show. That result was not Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, as Reigns winning had been decided well in advance.

The report goes on to note that McMahon has had zero influence on this year’s show, either personally or through others. Several people high in the company have said they don’t see any incentive to accede to any creative preferences of agenda that McMahon has and believe he is much more concerned about the Janel Grant lawsuit than anything in WWE.

One top talent told the site that this week has had an “aura of excitement” and that while they don’t put the things McMahon is accused of behind them, there is no longer the concern of him potentially pushing his way in to “f**k up everyone’s good time.” McMahon is not expected to show up at the show, and several sources who said that said that appearances by McMahon haven’t been particularly desired in the past.

Several people in the company are also exicted about the Raw after WrestleMania, noting that they haven’t felt like that post-Mania show was an “event” in a long time and it now has the possibility of doing so. McMahon made changes to last year’s post-Mania Raw that went over poorly with fans and, reportedly with people in WWE. Several talent and agents believe that the original plans for last year’s show were much better than what McMahon changed things to.