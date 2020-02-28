wrestling / News

WWE Talent Have Arrived In Boston For Tonight’s Smackdown

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that the WWE talent who appeared at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia yesterday are back in the United States and have arrived in Boston for Friday Night Smackdown tonight. They flew out of Riyadh last night at 2 AM local time.

