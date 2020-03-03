wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Held Backstage Talent Meeting Regarding Coronavirus Before Raw
March 3, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE held a meeting with talent before last night’s Raw regarding the coronavirus. Per the report, WWE went over the latest available information regarding the viral outbreak and what talents can do in order to protect themselves and take preventative measures while they’re traveling on the road.
A number of events have recently been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus fears, including a number of events in Japan. As previously reported, WWE officials are said to be monitoring the situation ahead of WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida.
More Trending Stories
- Ryback On WWE Possibly Moving PPVs to ESPN+, Says Fans Will Complain But Buy Them
- Renee Young Discusses If She’s Been Treated Differently in WWE Since Jon Moxley’s Departure, How She Reacted When Moxley Told Her He Wanted to Leave, If He’s Happy in AEW
- Eric Bischoff ‘Shocked’ By WWE Decision to Have Goldberg Beat The Fiend For Universal Title
- WWE Confirms Matt Hardy’s Contract is Done, Pays Tribute To Him