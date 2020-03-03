WWE Reportedly Held Backstage Talent Meeting Regarding Coronavirus Before Raw

– PWInsider reports that WWE held a meeting with talent before last night’s Raw regarding the coronavirus. Per the report, WWE went over the latest available information regarding the viral outbreak and what talents can do in order to protect themselves and take preventative measures while they’re traveling on the road.

A number of events have recently been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus fears, including a number of events in Japan. As previously reported, WWE officials are said to be monitoring the situation ahead of WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida.