WWE Talent Reacts to Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Announcement

October 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Raw 10.22.18

– Following Roman Reigns’ announcement on Raw that he is once again fighting leukemia, several members of the WWE roster took to social media to offer their support. You can see posts by a ton of members of the roster below, including Kevin Owens, Booker T, Ric Flair, Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss and more.

Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Championship, which will be up for grabs in a match between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.

