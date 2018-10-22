WWE Talent Reacts to Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Announcement

– Following Roman Reigns’ announcement on Raw that he is once again fighting leukemia, several members of the WWE roster took to social media to offer their support. You can see posts by a ton of members of the roster below, including Kevin Owens, Booker T, Ric Flair, Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss and more.

Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Championship, which will be up for grabs in a match between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.

Roman is one of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with and one of the guys I respect and look up to the most in this industry. My thoughts are with him and his family. I can’t wait to see him overcome this and get to share a locker room with him again soon.#ThankYouRoman — . (@FightOwensFight) October 23, 2018

Sending my thoughts and prayers your way @WWERomanReigns … Thank you and stay strong! 🙏🏻🙌🏼 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) October 23, 2018

About to board my flight to Newark and hearing news about my #GoodBrother and one of the hardest working, strongest brothers I know @WWERomanReigns , got a pit in my stomach.

My family throwing so many prayers at you..

Love you bro. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 23, 2018

Thank you Roman 🙌 my love and prayers go out to you and your family 💜 we are with you! — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) October 23, 2018

Good luck and here is to seeing you soon #BigDog @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/x04mcBQN6T — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) October 23, 2018

Strongest thoughts and wishes with @WWERomanReigns – no one stronger and no one more capable of beating this. #ThankYouRoman — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) October 23, 2018

@WWERomanReigns My Family And I Are Thinking Of You And Are Keeping You In Our Prayers! We Are Here For You! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 23, 2018

♥️ THANKYOU, @WWERomanReigns. Praying for you and your family. — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 23, 2018

My heart right now …. Prayers for @WWERomanReigns 😞🙏🏻 https://t.co/9sqk0KfFnP — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 23, 2018

Sorry to hear about Roman. I know he’s gonna kick this things butt!! #Believedat — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) October 23, 2018

Roman is one of the nicest people I’ve ever had the privilege to share a locker room with. We all knew he was the locker room leader and we all aspired to be like him. Come back stronger than ever my friend #ThankYouRoman @WWERomanReigns — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) October 23, 2018

If there's anyone that can beat this, it's @WWERomanReigns. Thank you for everything. @WWE — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) October 23, 2018

He’s our locker room leader. He IS the business. He’ll be back. You got this, champ. #ThankYouRoman — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) October 23, 2018

I'm overseas and I just heard the terrible news about @WWERomanReigns and his battle with Leukemia. Totally shocked. Uce, you are a tough bastard and a true fighter, and you will beat this.

Lots of love. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 23, 2018

You got this homie 🙏🏼 #ThankYouRoman — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) October 23, 2018

I’ve said it for a long time! @WWERomanReigns is the best wrestler on the planet! #ThankYouRoman #RAW — WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) October 23, 2018

You will beat this again my friend. All my love to you and your family. @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/4RmK9lf6pp — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 23, 2018

…. He will fight, he will win, he will return stronger, and I will be waiting…. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) October 23, 2018

Wow…that's a lot to take in. Strength and well wishes. https://t.co/B7LOAvONK9 — Keith Lee (@RealKeithLee) October 23, 2018

#ThankYouRoman 👊🏽

We luv you man. You got this! — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) October 23, 2018

If you look up “strong” in the dictionary you will see @WWERomanReigns. Few people on earth epitomize every aspect of the word how he does. Physically strong but more importantly emotionally & mentally strong. A born leader. We all stand by him in this fight. #ThankYouRoman @WWE — Shawn Bennett (@BennettWWE) October 23, 2018

There are many kids as well as adults out there battling disease, who look up to @WWERomanReigns as the superhero he portrays on tv for strength.Joe has defeated leukemia in the past & will do the same now-as he is also a superhero in real life.Get well soon, you’ve got this Uce. pic.twitter.com/sa9D87ZUhU — Justin Roberts (@JustinRoberts) October 23, 2018

My prayers are with you & your family @WWERomanReigns ❤️🙏 #ThankYouRoman — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) October 23, 2018