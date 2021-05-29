WWE Talent Reportedly Appreciating Michael Cole More Lately

Fightful Select reports that the talent in WWE have reportedly grown more appreciative of Michael Cole’s abilities as of late. In regards to a mistake he made during the night one main event of Wrestlemania, there was no heat on him for the error. At the end of the match, he claimed that Sasha Banks kicked out when she didn’t, resulting in some confusion when Bianca Belair won.

However, those in WWE felt it was just a ‘shit happens, that sucks’ sort of deal. During the last month, other errors on commentary have led to the talent realizing “how good Cole can be.” Cole has admitted to the mistake backstage, but most seem to think of it as just an accident.