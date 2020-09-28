wrestling / News
WWE News: Talent Reportedly Given Late Notice on Raw Plans, Stock Closes Up
– It’s Monday night, so of course the Raw talent reportedly found out what they’re doing without a ton of time to prep per a new report. Everyone’s favorite Twitter account in @WrestleVotes reports that the majority of the talent for tonight’s show didn’t find out what they were doing until sometime after 5 PM ET.
Raw has of course become a haven for late-stage rewrites and script changes, which has been a problem for a long time but has become more prevalent during the pandemic.
Majority of talent just learned what they are doing on tonight’s show less than an hour ago.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 28, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $39.87 on Monday, up $0.72 (1.84%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.51% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says He Didn’t Watch Clash of Champions, Claims WWE Makes Things Too Stressful On Talent
- Mike Rotunda On Bray Wyatt’s Involvement In His Character’s Creative Direction, Playing It Out of the Box
- Shane McMahon Discusses The Undertaker Calling Him To Do WrestleMania 32 Match, Whether He Plans To Wrestle Again
- More Details on Significant Match Changes for Clash of Champions, Wrestlers Expressing Frustration Backstage (SPOILERS)