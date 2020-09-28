WWE News: Talent Reportedly Given Late Notice on Raw Plans, Stock Closes Up

– It’s Monday night, so of course the Raw talent reportedly found out what they’re doing without a ton of time to prep per a new report. Everyone’s favorite Twitter account in @WrestleVotes reports that the majority of the talent for tonight’s show didn’t find out what they were doing until sometime after 5 PM ET.

Raw has of course become a haven for late-stage rewrites and script changes, which has been a problem for a long time but has become more prevalent during the pandemic.

Majority of talent just learned what they are doing on tonight’s show less than an hour ago. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 28, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $39.87 on Monday, up $0.72 (1.84%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.51% on the day.