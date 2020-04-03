WWE Talent Reportedly Has Yet to Test Positive For COVID-19

Thus far, WWE’s hosting empty arena shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t resulted in anyone testing positive, per a report. The WON reports that no one in the company has tested positive for the virus as of Thursaday.

Of course, that does not mean that they are guaranteed not to have it, as asymptomatic people can walk around with it for a while. While most busineses, entertainment companies and sports leagues have shut down over the risk caused by the coronavirus, WWE was still holding shows as of last week. The company taped content that will air for Smackdown, WrestleMania, and Raw.

The company is reportedly taking precautions with high-risk talent like Jerry Lawler and Roman Reigns.