WWE Talent Reportedly Have Better Outlook About Saudi Arabia Shows Now
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE talent have a better outlook when it comes to the company’s events in Saudi Arabia than they have in the past. When the shows first started, talent weren’t very happy about going, especially after the incident several years ago with their plane getting delayed.
However, sources say talent have a more positive viewpoint these days, and several talked about how much they loved going for Night of Champions. In particular, people noted the women getting three matches on the show, where they didn’t have any when WWE first started holding events in the country. The audience was also very enthusiastic, more so than in the past. It’s believed that the negative feelings were minimal, if there were any negative feelings at all.
The shows are still seen as paid propaganda on the part of Saudi Arabia, but a lot of companies still do business with the country, even after the government-ordered murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
