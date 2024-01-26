Note on How WWE Talent Have Been Told To Handle Media This Weekend

As previously reported, Vince McMahon has been accused of sex trafficking, among other things, in a new lawsuit that also names WWE and John Laurinaitis. TKO Group says they are taking the claims seriously while McMahon has denied the allegations.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE talent has been told to “lay low” this weekend in regards to media. They have been told not to talk about anything other than the Royal Rumble and storyline-related questions. This comes at a time when many superstars are doing media appearances in the Tampa Bay area to promote tomorrow’s PPV event.