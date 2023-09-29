Some Top WWE Talent Probably Not Traveling To Saudi Arabia In November

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is set to have a house show on the same weekend as WWE Crown Jewel, which means top talent will not be traveling to Saudi Arabia. The Riyadh event is expected to happen on November 4, but there will be house shows that same night. One is scheduled for Rochester, NY on November 4. Obviously, it would be impossible for talent to do both.

As for that Friday’s Smackdown (November 3), a taping is not listed. It is likely WWE will tape two Smackdowns the week before in Milwaukee.